iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 26.0% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

