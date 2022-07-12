Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

