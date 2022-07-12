IoT Chain Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $797,022.71 and approximately $165,217.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001332 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.