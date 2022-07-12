Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,351 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

