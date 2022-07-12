Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 217,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period.
Shares of IDHQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 68,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,013. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.
The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.
