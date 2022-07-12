Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $241.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

