Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

