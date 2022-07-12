Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

