International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.