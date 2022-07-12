InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0-113.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.01 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INMD opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.