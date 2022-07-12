InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $12,448,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 201,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of InMode by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 250.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

