Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 11,237 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,402,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00.

On Monday, June 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $2,183,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. 383,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,217. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,362.67 and a beta of 1.45. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $152,773,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,032 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.