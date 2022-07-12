Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.55.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $182.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.