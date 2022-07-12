IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IDEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in IDEX by 158.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IDEX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,626,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

