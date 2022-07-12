Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $928,599.97 and $130,082.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00111891 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.