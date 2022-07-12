Hush Price Tops $0.0646 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Hush has a total market cap of $775,276.73 and $216.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

