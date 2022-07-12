Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,018,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

HUN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.