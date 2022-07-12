Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 112,675 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,675 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37.

