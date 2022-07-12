Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)
