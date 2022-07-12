Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

