Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

HMCBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

