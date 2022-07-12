HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

