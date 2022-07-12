HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($66.00) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($89.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

ETR HFG traded down €1.00 ($1.00) on Tuesday, hitting €33.04 ($33.04). 509,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.70 and its 200 day moving average is €43.00. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($97.50). The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

