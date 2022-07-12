Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HELE. CL King reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

HELE stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. The company had a trading volume of 293,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,420. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.11. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

