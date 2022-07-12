Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,020,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

