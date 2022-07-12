HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $56.79 million and $573.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00723093 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

