Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 388,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,773. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.35. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,621,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,672 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.