Hamster 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,217.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $3.94 million and $80,217.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00108613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

