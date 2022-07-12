H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:FUL opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in H.B. Fuller stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. H.B. Fuller accounts for about 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of H.B. Fuller at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

