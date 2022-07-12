Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

