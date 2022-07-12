Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

In other news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso bought 499,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,885,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,145.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,035,500 shares of company stock valued at $170,511.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

