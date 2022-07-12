Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $5,211.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00244886 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

