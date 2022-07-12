Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as low as C$34.23 and last traded at C$34.24, with a volume of 1101787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.78.

In other news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

