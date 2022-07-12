Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,079,488.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281.

TSE GEI opened at C$24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.70. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.55%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

