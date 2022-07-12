Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

