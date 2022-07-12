Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

