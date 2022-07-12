Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

