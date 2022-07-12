Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 19,697 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 310,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 44,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 487.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.