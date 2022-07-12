Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

