Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $26.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

