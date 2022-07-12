Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $14.22 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

