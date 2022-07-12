Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,453 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.