Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LLY opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
