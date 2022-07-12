FY2022 EPS Estimates for AXA SA Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXA in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for AXA’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get AXA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($29.50) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

About AXA (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.