Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

