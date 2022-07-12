Frax Share (FXS) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $82.06 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00025467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

