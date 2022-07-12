Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FT opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.
About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
