Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FT opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

