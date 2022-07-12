Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.59. 109,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

