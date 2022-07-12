First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.