First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $337.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

