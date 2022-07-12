Filecash (FIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $279,276.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $150,947.78 and $279,276.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

